First Alert Weather: Tracking some wet snow and a wintry mix later into Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be cold and clear on Monday morning so watch your step outside, as any melting from Sunday will be icy now.

There will be quiet weather through the early afternoon with increasing clouds throughout the day. We’re tracking our next storm arriving late Monday afternoon into the evening hours.

Precipitation should arrive around 4-5 p.m. and start as a little rain and snow mix. Any mix will change to all snow for a few hours this evening and bring 1-3″ on average.

Not a lot of snow but just enough to cover the roads and bring slick travel for a bit tonight. After 9-10 p.m., slightly milder air moves in and we see a change to snow and sleet and a little freezing rain.

This will keep the slick travel going into the overnight but thankfully the amounts of sleet and ice will be much less than what we saw last week. A little mix of rain and snow will still be around early Tuesday morning then we dry out with a gusty wind developing on Tuesday.

Milder on Wednesday and then another storm threatens later Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the messy mix tonight and the storm Friday.

