First Alert Weather: Tracking some wet weather on the way for later Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy with a little fog and some drizzle Wednesday morning.

Heavier fog is over far Western New York to start the day, but we need to watch and see if any of that develops closer to Rochester later in the morning and into the afternoon. Pockets of drizzle will keep things damp through the morning but the steadier more noticeable rain will arrive midday and last into Wednesday night.

Rain totals will be in the quarter to half inch range, so we’re not concerned with any flooding. A break Thursday with cloudy skies but some dry time before another round of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. That round may be a little heavier over half an inch totals.

At this time we’re not looking at any widespread flooding but we’ll continue to monitor that. Another break on Saturday and then keeping an eye on a possible coastal storm Sunday with either snow or rain for our region.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the wet weather headed our way.