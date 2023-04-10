First Alert Weather: Tracking sunshine Monday with clouds and wind Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful start to the week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the 60s on Monday afternoon.

Mild weather is on the way for Tuesday but not quite as nice. More clouds are around for Monday with a gusty wind over 30mph on Tuesday. A brief shower is possible late Tuesday night or first thing Wednesday morning but that will clear for even warmer weather Wednesday afternoon near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week into the weekend. A major change will arrive later Sunday into Monday with some rain and much cooler weather to start next week. Stay tuned for the latest on the wind forecast for tomorrow and the warmth later in the week.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.