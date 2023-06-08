First Alert Weather: Tracking the smoke and a few raindrops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re starting Thursday on a much better note in terms of the smoke as compared to Wednesday and not anticipating a return to the heavy smoke conditions we saw.

Having said that, the smoke forecast does show an increase heading into the afternoon hours. That is when our air quality will deteriorate some, but not to the degree we saw Wednesday morning.

Overall smoke decreases this evening and clears out nicely for Friday. In terms of the weather we may actually see a few raindrops at times this morning so if you get a little wet do not be shocked but the amounts will be very light. We will see a better chance for showers Friday morning with more cool weather to end the week.

Weekend weather looks promising with sun and clouds, mainly dry and warmer for both Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the smoke outlook and beneficial rains for next week.

