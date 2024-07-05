First Alert Weather: Tracking thunder for Friday night and a warm weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds and a few showers south of Rochester on Friday morning will clear nicely and give way to a good looking day with temperatures well into the 80s in the afternoon.

Another warm and muggy Friday night is on the way with scattered thunderstorms possible in the evening. A scattered showers or storm may linger into early Saturday morning, then skies clear and a nice day is on the way for Saturday with beautiful weather for Sunday.

