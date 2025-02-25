First Alert Weather: Tracking Tuesday rain showers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Cloudy and mild Tuesday morning with a few rain showers at times through midday. We will see less wind today as drier weather develops this afternoon into Tuesday night. Looking ahead to Wednesday we will see increasing clouds as our next system arrives at night into Thursday with rain and snow showers. Much colder weather returns on Friday with a few snow showers and temps in the 20s. One thing to watch will be a snow or mixed precip event on Saturday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on these quick hitting storm systems over the next 10 days.