First Alert Weather: Tracking very warm weather and air quality impacts from wildfire smoke

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to overspread our region at times Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the smoke will be well up in the atmosphere and cause a hazy look to the sky but have no serious impact. This will not be anything like the smoke issues we had a couple years ago. Having said that there will be a minor increase in particulate matter later today so we will have some moderate air quality impact. This will pose no concern for the vast majority of us but if you are older and have underlying health issues, then you should try and limit time outdoors the next couple of days. Smoke will clear on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Looking at the actual weather the big story will be the temperatures. Warm Tuesday as readings reach the low to mid 80s. Very warm Wednesday into the mid and upper 80s. A few showers and possible thunderstorms on Thursday with a cold front moving by. Showers likely at times Friday into the weekend but staying mild with temps in the 70s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the smoke conditions and any rain impacts for the weekend ahead.