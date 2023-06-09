First Alert Weather: Tracking warmer air and mainly dry weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. After a week of smoke-filled skies, we’re clearing things out nicely, with little concern for poor air quality this weekend.

We will still see some thin smoke at times, but it’ll barely be noticeable, both visually and with air quality. You may notice a little more color in the sky at sunrise and sunset, but that should be it. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures warming well into the 70s. Outside of a stray shower, we should stay dry.

Confidence in dry weather for Sunday’s forecast is lower. We’re tracking our next wave of low pressure that will guarantee measurable rain for everybody on Monday, but whether or not we keep Sunday completely dry is still a bit up in the air. The forecast right now is mainly dry, but we need to watch how quickly moisture can sneak in.

Watch News10NBC Today starting at 6 a.m. Saturday for the most updated data and forecast for Sunday’s weather. Regardless, we’ll see much-needed rain moving in for Monday, tapering later in the day. Wednesday will also feature a little bit of wet weather, with another round of scattered showers.