First Alert Weather: Tracking warmer and wetter weather through mid-week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first few days of March felt very wintry, with biting air and lake snow, but that is being replaced by more spring-like weather, at least for a few days. This will include milder weather, along with some rain at times. A warm front lifting through on Tuesday will bring more clouds, but it’ll also push our temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. There’s the slight chance of a passing shower with this front, but expect most areas to stay dry. A strong area of low pressure passing by to our west on Wednesday will pull in even warmer air, with highs well into the 50s. But, it’ll also come with a period of steady rain. The milder air will continue to melt the snow that is on the ground and in piles in parking lots. That, combined with about a half inch of rainfall on Wednesday may lead to some low lying, and creek and stream flooding. A Flood Watch is posted for the entire area Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Our weather will then shift back to more winter-like weather for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be dropping back into the 30s and a gusty wind, along with some snow showers on Thursday. Friday will remain in the 30s but should see mainly rain/snow-free weather. The weekend also looks to stay on the chillier side, with just a few snow showers possible on Saturday.