First Alert Weather: Tracking warmer conditions on the way the next few days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunshine is in store across the region on Tuesday with bright skies this afternoon and temperatures around 60.

A breeze off Lake Ontario will keep conditions cooler by the lakeshore. Sunshine is expected for Wednesday and warmer weather starts to build in with temps closer to 70 on Wednesday.

Thursday will be sunny and into the mid-70s. The warmest weather of the week will arrive on Friday with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

There will be wonderful conditions for the start of the Lilac Festival. Stay tuned for updates on the weekend forecast as we may see a couple showers and temps starting to cool a bit towards Mother’s Day on Sunday.

