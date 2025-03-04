First Alert Weather: Tracking rain and local flood threat for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front moving through the region on Tuesday will bring a few scattered showers and much milder weather to the region.

Temperatures will climb to near 50 degrees. Looking ahead to Wednesday, a soaking is on the way in the morning with around half an inch of rain falling. At this time, we are not looking at widespread flooding but some local issues are possible.

The main concern will be along creeks and streams as runoff will cause rapid rises on area waterways. Any ice jams that develop may bring some flooding to parts of the region Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The other concern will be for basement flooding so make sure the sump pump is working the next few days. Also, be prepared for wet roads and big puddles for the commute Wednesday morning. Steady rain will turn to showers and perhaps a local thunderstorm later Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will climb to near 60 degrees. Windy and much colder Thursday with temps falling back into the 30s with rain to snow showers. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain amounts and any local flooding that develops.