First Alert Weather: Tracking wet snow for Tuesday and milder air later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cold and dry weather is in store for Monday with some sunshine in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon.

There won’t be anything more than a flurry later in the day with a cold breeze. Tuesday will feature a system coming through with some wet snow and then a little mix and rain at night.

Snow should arrive after the morning commute on Tuesday and then some steady wet snow will develop for several hours midday into the afternoon. Plan on a slushy couple inches and a few slick spots before temperatures inch above freezing and we see a brief wintry mix to rain showers Tuesday night.

Temperatures will make a run into the 40s mid to late week with rain showers at times. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of snow on the way Tuesday.