First Alert Weather: Tracking wet snow for Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Temperatures are around freezing on Tuesday morning, which may allow some for black ice, so watch the step outside and for a few slick spots on the roads.

Some wet snow will arrive at the end of the morning commute and be with us at times through the afternoon into the evening. Then, it changes to some rain as temperatures slowly climb into the mid 30s on Tuesday night.

Snow amounts will be light, around an inch or two, but it will be slushy so any untreated roads may be a bit slick at times on Tuesday. South of Rochester in the Finger Lakes will see a little sleet and freezing rain that may mix in with the snow in the afternoon.

Once the precipitation changes to rain on Tuesday night, we are done with wintry weather through the end of the week. Areas of rain will fall on Wednesday through Friday.

Next chance for any snow will be toward the end of the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the wet snow and wintry mix moving through the region Tuesday.