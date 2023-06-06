First Alert Weather: Tracking wildfire smoke for another couple days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hazy sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday with temperatures into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

A northerly breeze will continue to bring the smoke from Canadian wildfires into the Rochester region. The thickest smoke today is forecast around midday into the afternoon with a little decrease on Tuesday night.

Another more impressive area of smoke is forecast to arrive on Wednesday with levels near the top of the chart over the Rochester region Wednesday.

For most of us, this is no big deal but people with lung issues need to be advised to take it a little slower with the smoke in the air today and especially for Wednesday. A cold front arrives on Thursday with cooler temperatures and a few showers expected to develop.

