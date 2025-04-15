First Alert Weather: Tracking wind, showers, and falling temps Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some nice weather to start the day be prepared for big changes. Cold front will arrive after the lunch hour and bring a round of showers and stronger winds. Gusts may briefly top 40mph for a few hours Tuesday afternoon and stay rather breezy into Wednesday. Colder weather will also arrive as temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s. A few snow showers may develop into Wednesday as well, but not looking at any accumulations in Rochester.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with temperatures bouncing back into the 60s for Friday. Unfortunately, it looks like rain showers will come with the milder weather into the start of the weekend. Weather dries out and cools down for Easter Sunday. Milder weather comes back for next week.