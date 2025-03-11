First Alert Weather: Tracking windy and warm weather today and nice parade weather Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Breezy and mild weather Tuesday with lots of sunshine into early afternoon. A cold front will bring some clouds later today and a noticeable drop in temperatures as the wind shifts to the northwest off the cold water of Lake Ontario. Be ready for 30s by this evening and 20s on Wednesday morning. One cold day on the way and then temps jump Friday into the weekend. Spring Fever in the forecast Friday with sunshine and readings well into the 60s. Warmth lingers into Saturday with increasing clouds and a shower threat late in the day but overall looking at a wonderful forecast for the big St. Patrick’s Day parade in Rochester. Rain is likely on Sunday and cooler weather returns next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the weekend forecast.