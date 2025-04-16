First Alert Weather: Trading in the snow for sunglasses on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It isn’t unusual to get snow in April. In fact, we average about 3″ of snow for the month here in Rochester. But it probably wasn’t a welcomed sight to most on Wednesday! High pressure will be building in Wednesday night, allowing our sky to clear and temperatures to fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s. If everything times out right, we may be lucky enough to see the aurora tonight. There’s a decent chance they will be visible over the northern tier of the U.S., but it may take until after midnight to get our sky to clear enough. So, there’s a chance you can see the northern lights dancing in the sky, but we need everything to time out just right.

After a chilly start to Thursday morning, we’ll see a bright blue sky and temperatures rebounding back into the lower half of the 50s. A warm front lifting through on Friday will bump our temperatures up well into the 60s, but it will also ramp up our cloud cover and introduce a few showers from time to time. Still, we’ll see a rather nice end to the work week. We’ll keep the warm air around, at least to start the weekend, but a cold front moving in on Saturday will bring a better chance for scattered showers, possibly some rumbles of thunder. It’ll also drop our temperatures later in the day, and into Easter Sunday.

The Easter Sunday forecast is still questionable. The wild card is whether or not our cold front clears the area enough to bring us dry weather, or whether it loiters and brings us a few showers. Either way, it won’t be a washout.