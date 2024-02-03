First-Alert Weather: Tranquil weather continues for Western New York

It may seem like “Old Man Winter” has taken a vacation this week. Normally Rochester would see plenty of cold, snowy weather this time of the year. However, the weather pattern has now focused the stormy weather across the western half of the country and the deep south for much of the upcoming week.

This is great news for folks participating in the Rochester Polar Plunge on Sunday at Ontario Beach Park. The weather will cooperate, but the water temperature will only be in the upper 30s.

We expect another five days of dry, mainly sunny weather for Rochester. Saturday night, look for skies to be clear at times and the temperature to fall into the middle 20s. Sunday a few lake clouds may materialize for the morning, otherwise more sunshine is expected for the remainder of the day. The high temperature should be in the upper 30s. The winds will be light and variable. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Again, the high temperature will be in the upper 30s. We expect that our weather will be largely uneventful this week. In fact, there is no sign of precipitation until maybe Friday or Saturday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.