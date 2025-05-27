First Alert Weather: Tuesday brings nice and warm weather before rain returns Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunshine Tuesday morning will fade behind increasing clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 70s away from Lake Ontario. If you need a dry day to get some outdoor stuff done take advantage of today’s weather. Looking ahead to Wednesday we will start the day cloudy and mild but dry. Rain will increase during the afternoon and evening. Plan on wet weather Wednesday night with another soaking possible between half an inch and an inch of rain.

Thursday will be drier overall with just a few showers and still mild. Similar weather on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend it looks to turn a little cooler with showers on Saturday. Bit nicer for Sunday with warmer and drier weather next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of Wednesday rain.