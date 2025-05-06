First Alert Weather: Tuesday morning showers and then afternoon storms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Morning showers will clear for some fair weather towards midday. Showers will be a little more persistent east of Rochester at times into the afternoon. Another Mild day and a little muggy with temperatures around 70. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours more numerous showers and thunder will try and develop for areas near and east of 390.

Later Tuesday afternoon into the early evening any storms that develop may bring some locally heavy rain, gusts of wind and small hail. At this time severe weather is not anticipated in Rochester, but some local strong storms are possible. The rain yesterday caused some flooding along creeks so we will need to monitor that if downpours develop. Be sure to keep an eye on the News10NBC First Alert Weather App if outdoors and watch News10NBC starting at 4PM for the latest live updates.

A few showers linger into Wednesday and then cooler conditions move in later this week with just a few scattered showers. This unsettled pattern looks to clear this weekend into next week with better weather this weekend for the Lilac Fest and Mother’s Day. Warmer weather on the way for next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the extended forecast.