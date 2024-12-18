First Alert Weather: Turning colder and snowier through the week and weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Say so long to green grass, as we’ll see a series of snow chances leading into the weekend, and even into Christmas week.

Wednesday’s rain and wet snow ends overnight, but Thursday will feature a few brief lake snow showers. Any accumulation should be minor, but temperatures will be falling through the day, starting in the lower 30s and ending in the 20s. Friday will see a fast moving and fairly weak clipper passing through, which will bring us another round of light snow.

Lake Ontario will enhance the snow in some areas, bringing a general one to two inches of snow for most of the area, with a few spots picking up an extra inch or so north of the Thruway. Some lake enhanced snow will continue Friday night and into Saturday, delivering a few more inches of fresh fluff.

Meanwhile, temperatures will take a tumble, holding in the 20s on Friday, then lower 20s on Saturday, and likely not making it out of the teens on Sunday! If you’re going to Orchard Park for the Bills game on Sunday, dress warm. Temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills well into the single digits, if not below zero at times.

These cold temperatures will keep the snow from the weekend on the ground as we enter into Christmas week. In fact, we are tracking another minor system on Christmas Eve that may bring us another coating of wet snow leading into Christmas Day.

After that, we are still tracking a bit of warm up on and just after Christmas, leading into New Year’s Eve.