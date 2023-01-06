First Alert Weather: Turning colder with lake effect snow this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are waking up to a cooler morning on Friday compared to the past couple of days as temperatures are starting off in the mid and low 30s locally.

Temperatures on Friday will remain on the cool side as we only see afternoon highs in the mid and upper 30s. That’s because of a second area of low pressure that has begun to roll through our region.

Not only will this bring us cooler weather, but also unsettled weather with rain and snow showers before lake effect snow showers on Friday night.

Scattered and isolated rain and snow showers will continue through the morning before turning spotty and isolated in the afternoon. In terms of snow accumulation on Friday, none is expected with highs above freezing.

We will also deal with a good amount of cloud cover through Friday. After this second wave of low pressure swings by, we will see the northwesterly winds kick in tonight and allow for the development of some lake effect snow showers by Saturday morning.

Lake effect snow showers will continue into early Saturday afternoon, before drying out, but with temperatures near the freezing mark tomorrow morning there will be the chance for a slick spot or two.

No major issues are expected, but an icy spot or two will be possible tomorrow morning. Not much snow accumulation is expected, but by tomorrow evening some areas could see near an inch of snow.

We will remain on the colder side of things tomorrow as well with highs only in the mid 30s. The chilly weather continues for Sunday, but more sunshine breaks through as we see mostly sunny skies.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.