First Alert Weather: Turning drier, but wildfire smoke returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to a damp and cloudy start this Sunday, and this is thanks to our heavy rainfall from Saturday night.

The good news is that we didn’t see any flooding across our region, and the better news is that we will see the sun return Sunday afternoon! After a cloudy start Sunday, we will see the sun in the afternoon as we clear out to mostly sunny skies. There will be the chance for a passing shower or two Sunday morning before the chance of an afternoon shower or storm. For Sunday afternoon our threat is very low, but just be mindful later today for that.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the low 80s, and we will remain sticky. Also on Sunday, we will see the wildfire smoke return overhead. We will not have any affects to air quality Sunday afternoon or evening, but Monday will be a different story. By Monday morning, the wildfire smoke will be thicker across our region and have some effects towards our air quality.

Those effects will linger through the day on Monday before clearing by Tuesday. We will also have the chance for a shower or storm late in the day Monday, but most will be dry.