First Alert Weather: Turning mild today and this week

ROCHESTER N.Y. – A much warmer start this morning when compared to yesterday as temperatures are 30 to 40 degrees warmer. Temperatures are starting off near the freezing mark, and will continue to warm up this afternoon.

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 40s. However, not much sunshine is expected as cloudy skies will generally rule the skies today. Mostly cloudy skies will also give way to a few late day rain showers as a cold front swings through.

Our chances for showers increase after 4 this afternoon, but other than that today will be a pleasant day. The mild trend does not just stick around for today as it will likely remain for this upcoming week. But even with the mild weather ahead, we will remain unsettled with plenty of rain chance this week.

Our next opportunity for rain will come with another cold front on Tuesday with showers likely during the afternoon and evening. Then another wave of low pressure will move north from the southeast and lift a warm front through our region. This will let us reach the mid and upper 40s on Thursday, but it will come with rain in the morning before showers in the afternoon.

So, this week we will not need the snow brush or snow shovel, but we will use the umbrella and rain jacket.