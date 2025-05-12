First Alert Weather: Turning more unsettled this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We enjoyed a handful of sunny and dry days, but our weather pattern is about to turn more unsettled. Another slow moving area of low pressure will be lifting in from the south, and bringing us a round of scattered showers and some periods of rain, starting Tuesday. Tuesday may end being the wettest day of the week, with showers likely. If you have Lilac Festival plans, you’ll want to make sure you have an umbrella or rain coat, and perhaps even boots if the grounds get muddy.

The showery weather will continue at times for the rest of the week, to varying degrees. Wednesday may end up being a mainly dry day, with just the slight chance of a passing shower. Thursday and Friday will be milder, and with that, a better chance for some thunder. We’ll remain Green on the Threat Tracker for now, as we expect just garden variety thunderstorms toward the end of the week.

Despite our showery weather at times, much of this week will remain on the milder side, with slightly warmer than average high temperatures. That’ll begin to chance by the upcoming weekend, with another cut off low and trough meandering over the Great Lakes, dropping our temperatures just a little bit back into the 60s for highs, and cooler than average temperatures through much of next week.