First Alert Weather: Two more days of mild November weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you count the days, Monday will make 13 out of 18 days with above-normal temperatures for November. Even though we get an average of eight inches of snow for November, Rochester has yet to see a single snowflake thus far. It is interesting to note, that Rochester could break the record for the latest report of snowflakes. The record was set on November 20, 1918, a record that has stood for 106 years.

High pressure continues to provide fair weather, but this will slowly change in the coming days. A multifaceted low-pressure system will slowly move across the Great Lakes, bringing more precipitation and eventually much colder temperatures. This will be a more typical November weather pattern that will last through the weekend.

Monday night, look for patchy clouds with a low temperature near 38 degrees. Tuesday starts with a little hazy sun for the morning, then more clouds with a late-day shower possible. The high temperature will be in the lower 50s. More rain showers will be likely for Wednesday with the temperature in the upper 50s. But then it turns a little “ugly” for the second half of the week. Thursday and Friday will feature occasional rain and wet snow showers and will be blustery. If there is any accumulation it will be more likely in the higher elevations south of Rochester.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.