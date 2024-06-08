First Alert Weather: Two rounds of rain expected this weekend

Any wet weather this time of the year will almost always come down to probabilities. What is the chance of rain, for any community, taken hour by hour?

We know the chance of rain will go rapidly go up Saturday evening and continue to rise into the overnight. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists are forecasting the showers to become more numerous Saturday evening with a near steady rain developing by midnight. This will last into the wee hours of the night before that probability of rain diminishes again by Sunday morning.

Sunday morning will likely start dry with partial sunshine, but the cumulus clouds will once again fill the skies by midday with an increasing chance of showers and thundershowers by Sunday afternoon. The temperatures over the next 48 hours will be unseasonably cool for the month of June with readings mostly in the 50s and 60s. Monday will once again bring a lot of clouds with a spotty shower possible. At this point, we will keep the threat tracker “green” with just a minor impact from the rain, but we will continue to monitor for any updates.

The improvement should finally begin later Tuesday with a return to dry weather with gradually more sunshine by Tuesday and Wednesday. You can expect more seasonably temperatures returning by mid-week.