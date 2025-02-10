First Alert Weather: Uneventful weather, until mid-week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For about the next 48 hours our weather should be mostly uneventful with just a few snow flurries from time to time.

However, we are tracking a storm that will be approaching Western New York from the Ohio Valley and this storm could possibly have an impact by Wednesday evening into Thursday. The projected storm track continues to shift farther to the west which would indicate that snow would change to a messy mix and eventually to all rain by Thursday morning.

At this time, the News10NBC threat tracker is listed as green because there is still a great deal of uncertainty about the storm. You are encouraged to check back to News10NBC as new weather data becomes available there will be a greater focus on this mid-week storm.

Tonight, look for just a passing flurry with patchy clouds. The low temperature will be in the middle teens. Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy skies with another flurry later in the day.

The high temperature will be nearing 30 degrees. Wednesday looks to be cloudy and a high temperature in the upper 20s. Then accumulating snow changing to a wintry mix possible Wednesday night.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.