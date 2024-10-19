First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm weather with clear skies until midweek

We started off with a chilly 38 degrees Saturday morning complemented by some fog in low-lying areas, but temperatures climbed to a comfortable 69 degrees by Saturday afternoon, alongside clear skies. We’ll see another cooler night Saturday night, getting down to the low 40s, but the rest of this weekend through the middle of next week will be characterized by unseasonably warm and beautiful weather. Perfect conditions for all things outdoors!

It’s all thanks to a massive area of high pressure sitting over the eastern U.S., preventing any clouds from developing and promoting warmer temperatures.

As that high pressure shifts east, the winds will then start coming from the southwest, bringing even warmer air. Monday will see us hit 75, and Tuesday a whopping 77 — only 5 degrees short of the record set in 1979. Depending on how strong those southwest winds are, we could get even closer — though we are unlikely to beat it.

Our next chance for rain comes Wednesday evening, when a cold front sweeps down through the Great Lakes region bringing clouds and showers. The rainy weather will continue into Thursday, by which time temperatures will have dropped back to more seasonable levels.