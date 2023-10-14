First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather returning for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s waking up Saturday morning to some light showers and overcast skies.

This is thanks to another area of low pressure that will bring us unsettled weather once again for the weekend. For Saturday, we will deal with on and off showers with the best chance for steady rain south and west of Rochester. Here in the city and east we will see a few showers from time to time, but generally overcast through much of Saturday.

Temperatures will only make their way into the mid-50s this afternoon, and those that see the steadiest rain will be cooler with highs only near 50 degrees. Showers and rain will continue through much of today before we dry out this evening with low pressure reforming off the East Coast. With that, we will see the northerly winds set up with lake effect rain showers forming on Sunday. Lake effect rain showers set up Sunday morning and continue into Sunday night. It will not be a rain out Sunday, but occasional showers will be possible through the day Sunday.

We will also be on the breezy side Sunday with gusts near 20mph. Temperatures will be on the cool side as well with highs only near 50s degrees. It’s not just here in Rochester where we will be unsettled, but also out towards Buffalo as well. Lake effect rain showers will be possible for Western New York also — which means Bills and Giants fans headed to Highmark Stadium will need the poncho and extra layer with kickoff temperatures in the 40s.