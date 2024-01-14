First Alert Weather: Upcoming week will be bitter cold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The temperature has been near 20 degrees the entire day and the wind regularly gusting to near 35 miles per hour. That has produced extensive amounts of blowing and drifting snow, especially on north-south roadways. In addition, the wind chill has been in the single digits. The is the definition of a harsh winter day for Western New York. Snowfall amounts have been small in the Rochester area, but the totals go up substantially for communities west of Rochester. This is where the core of the Lake Erie snow squall has been located and where snowfall measurements are nearing a foot in the Buffalo area. This band of lake snow is expected to slowly weaken over the next 24 hours giving some relief for western portions of our viewing area. However, another disturbance will cross the Great Lakes which will bring another round of snow into Tuesday. There is little sign of warmer temperatures for now with another blast of arctic air expected for next weekend.

Sunday night, look for the Lake Erie snow squall to slowly drift north with most of the Rochester area seeing just an inch or less of new snowfall. Communities west of Rochester could see another one to four inches of fresh snow. The winds will slowly diminish with a low temperature near 14 degrees. Monday will feature less wind and breaks of sunshine, but the temperature will remain in the lower 20s. Tuesday an area wide light snowfall returns, but any accumulation should be less than two inches. The temperature will remain in the middle 20s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.