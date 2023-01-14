First Alert Weather Update: A rare glimpse of the sun Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some gloomy days to start the new year, we’ll finally see some nice sunshine on Sunday, but it may take a few hours. It’ll be a chilly night tonight, with temperatures likely dropping into the teens under a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday starts off with some clouds, but we should clear out nicely with high pressure building in from the west. If you’re in Orchard Park for the Bills game, it’ll be cold in the parking lots for tailgating, with temperatures in the lower 20s in the morning, rising to near 30 by game time with increasing sun. That clearing sky and snowpack on the ground will allow for another cold night Sunday night, with temperatures dropping into the mid teens. Monday will also see some blue sky and sunshine, with temperatures rebounding back into the upper 30s, despite that cold start.

Then our weather turns more active again. We’ll see a series of storms passing nearby next week. The first arrives on Tuesday, with a light wintry mix possible at the onset, then changing over to plain old rain showers. Our next system arrives on Thursday. Once again, we may see a wintry mix to start, followed by a changeover to rain. The next storm arrives late next weekend, with a mix of rain and snow possible. Right now, the track of these storms isn’t favorable for big snow, but if the tracks shift south just a little bit, our snow chances go up quite a bit. So, while we don’t have any snowstorms in our forecast, we do need to watch the trend of the tracks carefully next week. Stay tuned.