First Alert Weather Update: A series of storms this week, but still searching for snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re still searching for snow, and we’re also still searching for some sun. We saw some sun across the Rochester region, but clouds won out again on Sunday. That will finally change on Monday. We should scour the clouds out nicely overnight, leading to a mostly sunny sky on Monday. That nice blue sky won’t last long, though. We’re tracking our first in a series of storms by Tuesday of next week. Most of the precipitation should come in the form of rain showers, but it’ll likely be cold enough at the surface to see a little freezing rain at the onset Tuesday morning. Wednesday will remain overcast with a few passing light rain or wet snow showers, but little precipitation. Our next storm system arrives on Thursday. Again, the main precipitation type will be rain, but we may see a little wintry mix of wet snow at the onset of Thursday morning. Temperatures fall just enough for some snow showers on Friday, with little accumulation.

There are some signs of a third coastal storm that may develop late next weekend or early next week, but there are still many questions regarding intensity, track, and whether or not this actually develops. So, while we will have more than our share of storms next week, we’ll struggle to see much in the way of accumulating snow. A slight southward shift in track could change that, so we’ll be tracking the path of each storm this week.