First Alert Weather Update: A shot at seeing the Northern Lights tonight, and occasional showers this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ve seen quite a few clouds around for the second half of Sunday, but we should see some clearing overnight, which is great news. A solar storm may make the northern lights visible across the region tonight. We’ll keep you posted on News10NBC tonight and on social media, as to whether we’re seeing the northern lights or not. Our weather pattern for much of this week will be somewhat cool and a little unsettled. Average highs for late April are now pushing us into the lower 60s, but we’ll hold in the lower 50s for much of this week. We should start with some sunshine nearly every day, but clouds build in and scattered showers pop up as instability builds due to colder air aloft. The best chance of seeing some showers will be late morning and into the afternoon, then showers tend to fade away closer to sunset. We should dry things out, but remain fairly cool on Thursday, then finally climb up toward 60 by Friday.

Unfortunately, it is looking like we may have to deal with another rainy weekend for next weekend, as another slow moving area of low pressure enters the northeast. There’s still time for this forecast to change, and we’ll keep you updated!