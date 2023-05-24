First Alert Weather Update: A stretch of sunny and dry days ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – High pressure building in following our cold front will bring a return to sunny and dry weather not just through the end of the work week, but into the holiday weekend and beyond. Initially we’ll be on the cooler side, with afternoon highs on Thursday barely reaching 60, but we’ll climb into the mid 60s on Friday, and into the 70s by the weekend. We’ll likely make our way into the lower half of the 80s through the middle of next week. Rain chances are virtually non-existent until the middle to end of next week. This is great news is you have any outdoor plans for the Memorial Day holiday, but you’ll likely have to do some extra work to keep those gardens watered and growing. This pattern slowly begins to break down toward the end of next week, with rain chances slowly creeping up.

