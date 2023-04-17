First Alert Weather Update: Back to April showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a beautiful week to week and a half with sunshine and summer-like air, it’s back to a more typical April weather pattern with some showers (both rain and snow) and cooler air. Some wet snow showers will pass by Monday night and at times on Tuesday, but we won’t see any accumulation. The snowflakes will mix with rain showers and perhaps some graupel showers Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be back into the mid 40s for highs after starting in the 30s for overnight lows. Wednesday will see some improvements with highs back into the lower 50s with some sun returning. While we’ll warm things up a bit by the end of the week, we’ll also see rain chances starting to go back up, especially by later Friday and into the first half of the weekend.

Overall, our pattern will feature cooler than average temperatures into the end of April.