First Alert Weather Update: Cool & showery weather continues this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monday saw sun, rain, hail and graupel across the Rochester region, and we’ll keep unsettled around much of this week, though likely not as widespread and heavy as what we saw to start the week. We’ll see precipitation ending, and some clearing overnight. That’ll set the stage for some sun to start Tuesday. But much like Monday, clouds will tend to thicken, and a few more scattered showers will sprout up again late morning into the early afternoon. We’ll see a more impressive disturbance moving in Tuesday night. This will bring a period of more widespread rain and even some wet snow in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. Whatever sloppy coating manages to stick will melt quickly once the sun comes up on Wednesday.

Thursday will be our only mostly sunny and mostly dry day, though it’ll remain a little cool with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Friday will likely climb into the lower 60s, but clouds will make a return later in the day, and so will some showers. It is still early, but at this point, it looks like we’ll have to plan our weekend around some more rain. It also looks like we’ll keep our cooler than average pattern around through the end of the month and likely into the start of May.