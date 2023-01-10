First Alert Weather Update: Dry Wednesday before rain returns later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It felt, and looked a little more like January to start this week, but temperatures return to warmer than average readings in the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will see limited breaks of sun at times, but overall a mostly cloudy sky. Thursday may see a few stray showers in the morning with a warm front, with a more widespread rain developing during the afternoon and evening. This is the result of another large area of low pressure tracking to our west, keeping us on the warmer side of it. While most of the moisture will fall as rain, we’ll likely see at least some snow on Friday as colder air wraps in. At this point, expect nothing more than a few inches, but we’ll monitor the trend the rest of this week. If we pull in colder air, we could see a shovelable snow. But again, at this point, expect little snow.

This weekend starts off chilly with highs on Saturday in the 20s and a brisk wind, along with a few lingering flurries. Sunday looks pleasant for January, with highs back into the 30s and some sunshine. If you’re going to Orchard Park for the Bills game on Sunday, it’ll be a chilly morning for tailgating, and a seasonable chill for January, as we climb back into the lower 30s. As far as snowfall goes, what you’ve been seeing is what you’ll continue to get. We’ll tend to see storm systems tracking to our west next week, which keeps us on the warmer and wetter (not whiter) side of things.