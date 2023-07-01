First Alert Weather Update: Flash Flood Warning for Ontario County, and more tropical downpours on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Flash Flood Warning is up for Ontario County until 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Saturday afternoon’s thunderstorms dropped copious amounts of rain in the strongest storms, with localized flooding across parts of our area, mainly poor drainage and low lying area. The main event is out of here, but some isolated to scattered showers and storms linger into Saturday night. Otherwise expect another muggy and mild night under a mostly cloudy sky and some patchy fog. Sunday starts off mostly cloudy with just a few showers around, but we’ll see rain and storm chances going up into the afternoon. Once again, the severe threat is quite low, with the main weather impact being locally heavy rain within any storm that does develop. We won’t have the same instability, with lots of clouds around on Sunday, which is why our overall severe threat is lower. We’ll see one last round of showers and storms on Monday before drying out for the 4th of July.

We’re going to turn the heat up toward the middle of next week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 on Wednesday and Thursday, and dew points in the upper 60s, making it feel tropical and quite uncomfortable for many. Our next round of rain and storms will arrive late Thursday and into Friday with a cold front.