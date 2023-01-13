First Alert Weather Update: Flurries to start the weekend, sun to end it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Snow has been hard to come by this season, so the little bit that we did get on Friday may have been a welcomed sight for some of you. We’ll keep light flurries and lake snow showers around tonight and to start Saturday, but any accumulation would be limited to less than another inch. Saturday will be a chilly day with highs only making it into the mid 20s. Saturday night will be chilly, with temperatures likely dropping into the teens with a partially clearing sky. Sunday will be a beautiful day with any clouds giving way to blue sky and highs back to near 30. If you are going to the Bills game, dress warm! We’ll likely be in the teens and lower 20s for morning tailgating, and rise into the lower 30s during the game.

Our weather turns more active again next week, with a series of storms moving in on Tuesday and another on Thursday. At this point, the track looks to be to our west once again, which means more rain than snow in our future, at least for the next seven days.