First Alert Weather Update: Hazy sunshine and eventual showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- We are tracking two things this week: Wildfire smoke early this week, and rain showers eventually making a return. Starting with the smoke: fires burning in eastern Ontario, Canada and Quebec are being transported by a northerly wind. The particles are close enough to the surface to have an impact on our air quality. Air Quality Alerts remain in effect into Tuesday. This will mainly impact those with respiratory issues, asthma, the elderly and the very young. If you are vulnerable to lower air quality, it is a good idea to limit time outdoors and keep windows and doors shut if possible. Our weather remains quiet into the middle of the week, then rain chances slowly go up as an area of low pressure meanders to the west. This will bring an isolated shower on Wednesday, and a better chance for scattered showers on Thursday into Friday. We should dry things out more on Saturday, before another round of rain and maybe some rumbles with a cold front on Sunday.

