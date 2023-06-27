First Alert Weather Update: Humidity drops, then ramps back up again

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We haven’t had big time heat, but we certainly have had tropical humidity lately. That will change on Wednesday. Dew points will begin to slide back into the 50s, bringing in much drier and more comfortable air. This will also put an end to our thundery downpours for a few days. Wednesday will see a clearing sky, with more sunshine returning in the afternoon. But, that sunshine may be filtered by some more wildfire smoke that is driving over the Great Lakes. Air quality will likely drop Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday will see a lot of sun, seasonably warm air, and comfortable humidity levels. But that respite from the tropical air will be short-lived. Another round of humidity starts to move in on Friday, along with an increasing chance for a few later day storms.

Looking ahead to the July 4th weekend, we’ll see a better chance for some hit and miss showers along with that humidity. At this point, we don’t expect severe weather, nor do we expect it to be a washout, but we do think you’ll have to make plans around some wet weather. We’ll work on fine tuning the timing of those showers and storms.