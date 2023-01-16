First Alert Weather Update: Icy mix to rain showers Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The sun was nice while we had it Monday, but we’re saying so long to it for now, and hello to a series of storms this week. Our first wave of low pressure will bring some light patchy freezing rain for the morning commute, followed by a quick changeover to rain showers with whatever moisture is left. While we may have a few slick spots on roads, any ice accumulation should be very minor, with a few hundredths of an inch of ice. Wednesday remains mostly cloudy with a few rain or wet snow showers, especially early in the day, but we should see quite a bit of dry time during the day. Our next wave of low pressure arrives on Thursday, with another track to the west bringing mostly rain to western New York. That being said, we may see some wet snow showers at the onset Thursday morning, before temperatures rise, changing precipitation over to rain. This next system should have more moisture with it, so it’ll tend to be a wetter day. Temperatures slowly drop back enough for a minor lake response Friday into early Saturday, with some scattered snow showers, but little accumulation is expected.

Our third potential wave of low pressure may develop late weekend into early next week, but there remain some significant questions regarding track and placement of the low. At this point, we may see some rain or wet snow developing on Sunday, with some accumulating wet snow on Monday. This system may have some sort of impact on the Bills game on Sunday, but it is still very early, with lots of uncertainty with this last storm. Stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates and expected changes to that forecast.