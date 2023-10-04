First Alert Weather Update: Last unusually warm October day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the third day in a row, we climbed into the 80s on Wednesday under nearly full sunshine, and we have one more to go on Thursday. Highs should soar into the mid 80s for the last day, and will very likely be the last time we feel 80 degrees this year.

A cold front arriving on Friday will drop us back to near 70, then fall through the day as periods of rain move in. The off and on rain will continue into the weekend, and while we may not like the rain for the weekend, we certainly need it! We haven’t had measurable precipitation for nearly a week and a half. Temperatures will be a struggle this weekend, as we feel some big time seasonal whiplash. We’ll drop about 25 degrees from our peak on Wednesday, back to near 60 on Saturday, then only near 50 on Sunday! Add in a chilly wind, and we’ll have a very November-like feel to the air to end the weekend.

We’ll remain cool and a little unsettled to start next week, with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows into the lower 40s, but we should see some modest improvement through the week and also see some more settled and drier weather.