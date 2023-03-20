First Alert Weather Update: Mild and dry for the first days of spring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Welcome to spring! The first few days of spring will be looking and feeling like it. We’ll lose a little bit of the blue sky and sun by Tuesday and Wednesday, but we should be remaining mostly dry, with less wind and turning milder. Highs on Tuesday should flirt with 50, then into the 50s on Wednesday. Our next round of rain arrives on Thursday, followed by cooler but drier air for the end of the work week on Friday. Another wave of low pressure will be moving in for the weekend. Much like the majority of storms this winter, we should see a westerly track, putting us on the milder side of the storm, leaving us with primarily rain. We may see a few wet flakes mixing in as the moisture pulls away Saturday night into early Sunday.

With no moderate or major weather impacts for the first week of spring, we remain green on the Threat Tracker.