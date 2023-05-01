First Alert Weather Update: More cool and showery weather on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It may be a new month, but we’re stuck on the same weather pattern. A blocking pattern is keeping cool and showery weather over the Great Lakes for a good portion of this week. Tuesday starts off mainly dry, but the strong May sunshine will help to destabilize the atmosphere and set off another round of scattered showers, possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Expect the heavier showers to produce some graupel or even small hail, but nothing severe. This will continue into Wednesday, as well. It’ll be cool, with highs in the 40s. It’ll actually be chilly enough for some wet snow showers in the hilltops and highest elevations south of Rochester, with nothing more than a coating for most spots. We’ll finally start to see this pattern breaking a bit by Thursday. A few early showers are possible, but then we should see mainly dry weather with some sun into the afternoon. Friday looks nice with some sun, though still just a little cooler than average.

At this point, we’re seeing a nice warming trend for the weekend. Highs should climb back into the 60s and 70s by the end of the weekend and early next week, along with dry weather and a fair amount of sun.