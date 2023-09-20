First Alert Weather Update: More sunshine and milder air on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -If you loved Wednesday, then you’ll love the weather the rest of this week, too. High pressure to our north slowly slips east, which will keep the sunshine around for us, meanwhile allowing temperatures to slowly turn a little milder. Highs on Thursday will reach into the 70s, with mid and upper 70s in the forecast on Friday. Saturday also looks quite nice with dry weather and seasonably mild air in the mid 70s, but we’ll see more clouds spilling in from a storm system to our south. This area of low pressure is expected to shift east and go out to sea before it can spread any rain into western New York. A few showers may sneak into southern NYS late Saturday into early Sunday, but then move away. This is also the same system that was forecast to bring some rain to the area on Sunday. That forecast has been trending drier, and that continues to be the case. At this point, Sunday’s forecast is looking mainly dry with some sun and seasonably mild air.

Next week’s forecast is also trending drier and drier. We can’t completely rule out a few showers, but there is now a much better chance that most of us actually stay mostly dry at least into the middle of next week. This is still somewhat of a low confidence forecast, as we need to see how the coastal storm develops Friday and Saturday, but if you have outdoor plans this weekend, we’re looking pretty good! Stay tuned as we continue to fine tune those small rain chances for next week.