First Alert Weather Update: More warmth, less wind this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We reached the lower 70s on Tuesday, despite a good deal of cloud cover. Winds were quite gusty, pushing 40mph at times during the afternoon. We’ll see more sun, less wind and more warmth for the remainder of the work week. Any clouds to start Wednesday will quickly give way to sunshine. That will help to push us into the lower to mid 70s during the afternoon. The breeze will be noticeable again, but not quite as strong as Tuesday, with some gusts pushing 30mph. Thursday and Friday will feature the warmest air of the week, with highs in the mid and upper 70s under nearly full sunshine. The wind will be weaker, which will allow a cool lake breeze to set up during the afternoon. This will keep our lakeshore communities much cooler, with highs there only in the 50s. It may also knock the temperatures back closer to Rochester during the afternoon, depending on how strong that lake breeze is. Still, the majority of the area will feel summer-like warmth and a lovely end to the work week.

Saturday will be the drier and nicer of the weekend days, with highs into the 70s once again and just the slight chance of an afternoon shower in the Finger Lakes. A cold front arrives on Sunday with a round of rain, some thunder and much cooler air by evening. This will also set the stage for a much cooler start to next week, with highs holding in the 40s much of the time.