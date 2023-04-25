First Alert Weather Update: One more cool and showery day before some improvement late week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The last week of April has been anything but impressive. We’re certainly paying the price for that stretch of sunny, dry and warm weather we had a week or two ago. We’ll see one more day of cool and showery weather, before things (temporarily) turn milder and drier. A disturbance passing by Tuesday night will bring a period of rain and even some wet snow in the higher terrain south of Rochester. Some spots may pick up a slushy coating to half inch of snow, but this will be gone within an hour or two of the sun rising on Wednesday. Rain also ends, moving east in the morning, but much like the last few days, we’ll feel cool air and some pop up scattered showers in the afternoon, mixed with some sunshine.

Thursday is our dry day with a good deal of sunshine. So, despite the cooler than average temperatures, it’ll be a pleasant day. But, rain returns again later on Friday, and will continue off and on both weekend days. At this point, the weekend won’t be a total washout with rain all day both days, but we will have to plan around rain both Saturday and Sunday. Our pattern once again turns cool and unsettled, with another cutoff low spinning over our heads, with scattered showers and highs in the lower 50s much of next week.