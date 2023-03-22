First Alert Weather Update: Rain returns Wednesday night and Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a few lovely first days of spring with mild and dry weather, we’ll turn more unsettled for the end of the work week and into the weekend. Rain develops after midnight on Wednesday, tapering somewhat by morning. But we’re not done. We’ll get another slug of moisture moving in mid morning into the early afternoon, before a cold front pulls the majority of rain south of our area. In all, most of us will see about a quarter to half inch of rain on Thursday. Highs will fall back into the 40s and 30s on Friday, with dry weather and some breaks of sun.

Our weekend weather will be less than ideal if you have anything planned outdoors. Saturday will feature rain, possibly starting off as a brief wintry mix or wet snow, before quickly changing over to rain. Winds will pick up Saturday evening and night, with some gusts possibly pushing 50mph, mainly west of Rochester. Gusty winds will continue into Sunday, with some gusts near 45 mph. This shouldn’t be enough to cause any damage, but it certainly will be noticeable.

We’re tracking the potential for another storm system by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week that may bring us more than just spring showers. We may see some sloppy accumulating wet snow. This is still almost a week away, so we’ll track the trends and see what develops.